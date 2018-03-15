Man kills brother, throws his body in furnace in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A man on Thursday killed his brother after latter caught him stealing from a factory in Gujranwala.

According to media reports, Ali was stealing iron from a factory when his brother caught him red-handed. The elder brother advised Ali not to steal after which a fight broke out between the two. During the scuffle, Ali hit Tayyab on the head with the iron rod.

Ali then threw his brother’s body in the furnace, fled the scene and went into hiding, the police said.

Meanwhile, their family registered a complaint with the police after both the brothers did not reach home. The police raided the area and located Ali who, during the interrogation, confessed killing his brother.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.