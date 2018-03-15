Lawmakers from Bahawalpur Division will quit PML-N, claims Hiraj

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Raza Hiraj claimed on Thursday that lawmakers of Bahawalpur Division will be leaving the ruling party.

Bahawalpur Division includes Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar. Hiraj made the claim on a private TV channel and further said that though he did not know which party the lawmakers would join, but will not be a part of PML-N.

“Let me state this categorically, the people of Punjab are loyal to the state. The moment they feel a person is no longer sincere to Pakistan, they form different opinion,” said Hiraj. He also lamented that the people of South Punjab were not treated well.