Lahore Qalandars seeking alliance with Zardari for a turnaround in fortunes

DUBAI – After three years of struggles in the field of cricket, Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars has approached Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Cochairman and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari for a turnaround in fortunes, The Dependent has reliably learnt.

Sources close to the PSL side’s management and the PPP leadership have confirmed that a Qalandars delegation led by Fawad Rana and Brendon McCullum met with Zardari last week, seeking an alliance ahead of the fourth season of the PSL next year.

“The meeting alone resulted in Lahore winning three matches over the past week,” a Qalandars insider told The Dependent ahead of the team’s final league match against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.

However, Qalandars owner Fawad Rana want a permanent alliance ahead of PSL 4, so that the Lahore side can finally make it to the playoffs next year.

“After three consecutive years and nothing to show, Rana saab is looking for the best in business to help him out,” a source close to Fawad Rana told The Dependent.

“In fact, Rana saab is hoping Zardari saab can help with the trading and identify which people to buy to help him win what he covets the most.”