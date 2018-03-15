Kasur murder case: Police allegedly declares murder as ‘encounter’ during dacoity

KASUR: A man, who was allegedly killed due to a dispute over gambling amount in Phoolnagar on wednesday (yesterday), has drawn critical attention as Kasur police tried to prove it an encounter during a bid of dacoity.

On Wednesday night, Altaf, a resident of Pattoki, came to the Amir Hotel and exchanged hot words with the owner Amir on the issue of stake amount.

On which Amir allegedly shot dead Altaf and then made a phone call to police to prove it a murder during the bid of dacoity.

The Phoolnagar police registered a fake First Information Report stating that twelve accused entered into the hotel and snatched Rs3 lac from the customers.

The FIR explains that when a nearby shopkeeper started aerial firing then a bullet of robber’s gun hit their companion and after the incident, the robber’s fled from the scene.

The allegedly fake FIR added that the police took the body and a pistol into custody and formed different teams to trace the remaining robbers.

Reportedly, the police officers from Phoolnagar police station had been having a free meal from Amir Hotel situated at bypass Phoolnagar for quite some time now.

It is important to mention here that 150 fake encounters have been reported during the past three years in which the same story was narrated. In the incident of Phoolnagar, the FIR has been registered against the deceased Altaf instead of Hotel Owner Amir.