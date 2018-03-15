Kashmala Tariq’s appointment as ombudsperson challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment at Workplace Kashmala Tariq’s appointment was challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the case would be heard by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzaib on Friday.

Petitioner Qaiser Abbas, through his counsel Abid Farooq Awan, filed a writ in which he pleaded that for the said post the prerequisites were LLB degree and 10 years of legal practice. He mentioned in the petition that Kashmala Tariq had no experience in the legal field.

Petitioner asked the court to nullify her appointment. The federation, Ministry of Law and the ombudsperson were made party in the case.