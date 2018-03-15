Karachi archbishop to invite Pope Francis to visit Pakistan

VATICAN: Pakistani archbishops are all set to meet Pope Francis in the Vatican City on Thursday where Karachi archbishop will invite the pope to visit Pakistan.

According to Vatican News, When Pakistan’s Catholic bishops meet Pope Francis in the Vatican, they are going to invite him to visit their country. Archbishop Joseph Coutts of Karachi made the declaration of Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) on Wednesday.

Members of the Pakistan Catholic Bishops’ Conference (PCBC) are currently in Rome on what is called the “ad limina” visit. Heads of dioceses make such visits every 5 years or so to report on the state of their jurisdictions.

Thursday morning, the bishops will concelebrate Mass with the Pope in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta residence and later meet him to discuss the current situation in the country.

INVITATION HAS GOVERNMENT BACKING

Arch. Coutts said that their invitation to the Pope has the support of the Pakistani government. In 2015, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had sent two federal ministers to Rome to personally deliver the letter of invitation to the Pontiff.

Archbishop Coutts noted that “Pope Francis is highly esteemed by all Pakistanis, including Muslims. They consider him a man of peace and appreciated his steps towards the Islamic community, not least the good relations with the Al-Azhar,” University of Cairo, Egypt, Arch. Coutts said.

He, however, said that the possibility of such a visit can be discussed only after the establishment of a new government following the general elections scheduled for 15 July. He was confident it will be possible.