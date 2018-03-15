JuD moves LHC against ban on social work by FIF

LAHORE: The Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) on the day challenged the Pakistan government’s ban on its philanthropic activities at Lahore High Court (LHC).

The petitioner, JuD chief Hafiz Saeed through his council A.K Waheed Dogar asked the LHC to uplift the ban on Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF).

The petitioner raised a legal point before LHC as halting an individual or an organization from philanthropic activities is unconstitutional.

Saeed further asserted that the government has imposed a ban on its organisation under the pressure of Washington and Delhi.

The petitioner pleaded in court for an immediate uplift of the ban and refraining the government from harassing its organisation.