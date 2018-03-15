JI for democratic values in political parties

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Deputy Chief Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha said that the democratic system in the country could be strengthened by developing a true democratic approach among the political parties.

Addressing the concluding session of the JI central workshop at Mansoora, he said that political parties with hereditary leadership had been ruling the country and parties which did not have true democracy in their own ranks were talking of a democratic system. He said that the parties built on hereditary leadership or sectarianism could not claim to be the true representatives of the nation. He further said that JI was the only party free from sectarian and parochial biases and added that even the political opponents of the JI admitted that.

He said that the people of the country would have to exercise their right of vote prudently in order to free the country from the prevailing system of oppression and tyranny and added that a change could come only through the ballot.

He urged the masses to elect honest and capable leadership and reject the corrupt ruling elite. He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should initiate the steps to ensure fair, free and transparent elections.