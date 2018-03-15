Iran invites Pakistan to participate in Iran-Pakistan pipeline

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Javad Zarif on Monday invited Pakistan to participate in the Iran-Pakistan pipeline the construction of which was completed on Iran’s side half a decade ago, as he sought to allay concerns here over Indian involvement in the pipeline project.

“We offered to participate in the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project, because we were sort of one half of that project. Now we have also offered Pakistan to participate in the same project, because they are sort of the other half,” Dr Zarif said while delivering a lecture at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

Dr Zarif had earlier held bilateral talks with his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Asif at the Foreign Office and addressed a trade conference where he urged Pakistan to consider valuing its contract and play its part in the Iran Pakistan pipeline.

Pakistan had always been concerned about Indian involvement in the pipeline, but Dr Zarif downplayed those.

“There’s a reason why it’s no longer called the Iran Pakistan India pipeline,” he told Khawaja Asif.

Dr Zarif also laid out his vision for better ties between Pakistan and Iran.

“It would be great if Pakistan could also reciprocate Iran by playing its part in Pakistan Iran bilateral relations,” he said.