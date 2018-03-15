Indian police to procure micro UAVs for operations in IOK

JAMMU: Indian police would procure micro unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) fitted with night vision equipment for operations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, police officials said that there was a need to have such UAVs for drills, including siege and search operations, particularly in the Kashmir Valley.

“We have invited tenders from original manufacturers or authorised dealers for the supply of UAVs recently,” Police Headquarters Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Mubassir Latifi said.

He said that the drones would be used for surveillance, reconnaissance and detection operations round the clock. The drones would have autonomous take-off, landing and flight navigation modes, he added.

He further said that the UAVs would have 60 minutes of endurance or more with all payloads at mean sea level and would have minimum 5 kilometers of light of sight and 25 kilometres per hour cruise speed.

According to media reports, the Indian Army would buy high-tech UAVs this year to strengthen its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities and improve the effectiveness of its operations in the territory.