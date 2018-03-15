Govt introduce bills to revive executive magistracy system: report

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to revive the executive magistracy system in the country that was ended by former dictator General Pervez Musharraf’s regime in 2001, the government on Wednesday presented two separate bills in the National Assembly, according to a local English daily.

Proposals that are under discussion include the reduction of the qualifying age limit for high court judges from 45 to 40 years and the establishment of a new institution in order to share naval information with stakeholders.

Two bills were passed by the lawmakers – one to repeal the Housing Building Finance Corporation Act 1952, and the other to repeal the establishment of the Federal Bank for Cooperatives and Regulation of Cooperative Banking Act 1977. Water distribution among provinces also came under the discussion.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf presented the Constitution (29th amendment) Bill 2017 in the house to lower the age limit of high court judges from 45 to 40 years.

A new article, 211 A, is being added to revive the executive magistracy for specific purposes including law and order, according to the bill. The text also adds that the absence of the executive magistracy had diminished the functioning of the local administration in enforcing local and special laws.