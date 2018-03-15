Government warned against loot sale of national assets

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari warned the government against the loot sale of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills and other national assets.

In a statement, the PPP SG said that Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail’s announcement regarding the sale of PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills would never be allowed to materialise by the PPP and the nation. He said that the country was in an economic mess because of the wrong policies of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government. He further said that national reserves were on the decline and the loans taken by Nawaz Sharif were resulting in a burden on the economy.

He said that disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif wanted to dole out all national assets to his front men but people would thwart every such move. He warned the government against the loot sale of national assets and threatened to stage a nationwide protest.