Food dept seals milk shop in Peshawar for selling adulterated products

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Food Department sealed a milk shop, arrested the owner after recovery of huge quantity of adulterated products during a raid in Peshawar on Thursday.

Headed by Assistant Food Controller Tasbeehullah, the department team raided a milk shop in Nishtarabad area of Peshawar.

During the raid, 10 drums of milk prepared through chemical, dry milk powder, curd and other adulterated milk products were recovered.

The food department confiscated the recovered adulterated products, sealed the shop and after registering a case against the nabbed shop owner at the concerned police station has started the investigation.