FIA arrests 21 deportees from Turkey at Sialkot airport

SIALKOT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested as many as twenty-one accused, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot international airport on Thursday.

FIA Divisional Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel said some accused human traffickers and agents had sent these 21 individuals to Turkey illegally after getting big amounts from them.

But the Turkish authorities arrested them for entering illegally into Turkish territories. The Turkish officials deported them after due process, the officials said.

FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.