ECP shows inability to follow NA committee’s guidelines on delimitation: report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) showed its inability to follow the guidelines suggested by the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Delimitation of Constituencies, a report said on Wednesday.

Minister for State and Frontier Regions (Safron) Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch said that he would not attend the meetings in future because “the ECP had clearly said that the committee should file petitions with the commission instead of giving recommendations”.

He complained that his constituency was spread over 65,000 square kilometres but its area had been increased to 95,000 square kilometres after delimitation.