Development of Gwadar will turn Pakistan into regional trade hub: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said full development of Gwadar would turn Pakistan into a hub of regional trade.

While addressing a function organised by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, the minister said we could not exploit Thar coal for seventy years despite the fact that deposits have more energy value than combined oil reserves of Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He said, for the first time under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a genuine programme has been initiated to mine coal from Thar and first coal-based project in the area would become operational by the end of this year.