Death toll in Raiwind suicide bombing rises to 10

LAHORE: Death toll in the suicide attack on the Tableeghi Jamaat in Lahore’s Raiwind area rose to 10 after another policeman succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

According to details, Constable Naeem was part of the police deployment at the annual congregation in Raiwind. He was injured in the suicide blast that initially killed nine persons, including five police personnel and four citizens.

Among the six policemen martyred, there are two sub-inspectors and four constables.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Operations Dr Haider Ashraf said that the attack was carried out against police personnel. The injured include the Raiwind assistant superintendent of police (ASP), he said.

The DIG further said that a motorcycle was probably used by terrorists to target a police checkpost 600 meters from the Raiwind Tableeghi congregation site. He added that dozens of vehicles were also damaged in the blast.

DIG Haider Ashraf further said that body parts of the suicide bomber were recovered from the explosion site and sent to the forensic lab for further examination. The senior police official stressed that if the suicide attacker had managed to enter the congregation site, the death toll could have been much higher.

The proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Those killed include Muhammad Aslam (SI), Tanvir (SI), Saeed (Constable), Amir Afridi and two unidentified while injured are identified as M Naeem (Cop), Sabir (Cop), Manzoor (Cop), Israr (Cop), Karamat (Cop), Abid Hussain (Cop), Babur Hayat (Cop), Muhammad Farooq (Cop), Muhammad Akram (Cop), M Yaseen, M Saeed, Fareedullah, Zeeshan, Asim Afridi and five unidentified persons.

President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the terrorist attack, and prayed for eternal peace of the martyred police personnel and people.

FUNERAL PRAYER OF POLICE OFFICERS HELD IN LAHORE:

Meanwhile, funeral prayer of the five police officers, who were killed in the terrorist attack on Wednesday, was offered at Qila Gujjar Singh police lines on Thursday morning.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana, Lahore Corps Commander Lieutenant General Amir Riaz, and Punjab DG Rangers Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat were among the ones who attended the prayers.