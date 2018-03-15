Coward terror attacks cannot affect Pakistan’s way to development: Ahsan Iqbal

Iqbal says development of Gwadar will turn Pakistan into regional trade hub

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that the terrorists were breathing their last in the country and the futile attempts could not affect the country’s course to sustainable socio-economic development.

Talking to media after attending an event organized by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), he strongly condemned the suicide attack on the police check-post near Raiwind’s Tableeghi Ijtma site in Lahore during Wednesday night.

“Social and business activities in the country are getting boom, sports grounds are reviving while peace is being restored in the country so such few incidents cannot put negative impact,” he added.

Paying tribute to those martyred in the incident, the federal minister said that the bomber could not enter the gathering due to the timely action of police officials at the check-post.

He said that the police and other security officials were endangering their lives to ensure the safety of citizens.

‘DEVELOPMENT OF GWADAR WILL TURN PAKISTAN INTO REGIONAL TRADE HUB’

The minister for planning and development said full development of Gwadar would turn Pakistan into a hub of regional trade.

While addressing a function organised by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, the minister said we could not exploit Thar coal for seventy years despite the fact that deposits have more energy value than combined oil reserves of Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He said, for the first time under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a genuine programme has been initiated to mine coal from Thar and first coal-based project in the area would become operational by the end of this year.