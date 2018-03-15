CM Shah visits national stadium ahead of PSL final

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the law and order were very much under control and foolproof arrangements were being made for the PSL-final match.

This he said while talking to media after a visit to the National Stadium on Thursday. He was accompanied by Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro.

He further said that he had held a number of meetings to review the arrangements inside and outside the stadium. “The Sindh government has prepared a beautiful ground within the premises of the stadium for practice and other matches,” he said and added that all the approaching roads, streets, compound walls, stadium, beautification and repair of the stadium and such other things were being done by his government.

“This is our event and we all would have to make it a successful,” he said.

Replying to a question, Murad said that he had provided enough funds to KMC so that all the roads, sewerage lines, lifting of garbage and such other civil works could be done. “Karachi mayor has enough powers and he is also working for the betterment of the city,” he said.

Talking about suicide attack in Lahore, the chief minister said that it could not be linked with the law and order situation in Karachi. “We have taken strict measures, have broken the networks of terrorists and now I am sure they have no courage to emerge again,” he said.

“We are making the peace in the city sustainable,” he assured.

Replying to a question, he said that nobody would be given passes to witness the PSL final match. “To enjoy the match you have to buy the ticket, otherwise be happy by watching it on your TV sets at home,” he said in a lighter mood.

Earlier, the chief minister visited all under construction parts and enclosures of the stadium and directed the local government minister to get it completed by March 22.

Separately, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in a ceremony held here at the CM House, handed over 12 well-equipped ambulances to Tharparkar district for its six taluka hospitals.

The ceremony was attended by lawmakers, taluka chairmen municipal committees and officials concerned.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that he was pleased to hand over 12 well-equipped ambulances, two for each taluka headquarter hospitals of district Tharparkar, for timely transportation of patients from rural and hardest areas to hospitals, or even to tertiary level health facilities for management of critical conditions.