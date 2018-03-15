Clean-up campaign completed in most neglected areas of city

—Officials say Akram Park, Manzoor Park cleaned after 30 years

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), in collaboration with non-governmental organisation Formation, Awareness and Community Empowerment Society (FACES), launched a clean-up campaign in the most neglected areas of the city, including Akram Park and Manzoor Park in Saggian area of the provincial capital.

An official said that they launched the clean-up campaign in these areas after 30 years on the request of the non-governmental organisation. The LWMC Zone 15 Operations Assistant Manager Muhammad Abbas said they were trying their level best to provide a healthy living environment to the residents through this clean-up campaign.

FACES Pakistan officials said that these areas were cleaned up for the first time in the last 30 years. They said that the communities were relieved to see such an initiative and hoped that such efforts would continue in the future as well. Both Akram Park and Manzoor Park are located close to the Saggian landfill site.

This landfill site had been providing shelter to host communities, as well as Afghan refugees, who decided to settle in Lahore for better employment opportunities. FACES Pakistan Secretary General Elaine Alam said that they further planned to collaborate with LWMC by creating awareness about waste management and other practices related to health and hygiene.

“We are providing education and skill development opportunities to these neglected communities since 2009,” she said while appreciating the role of the city government for facilitating their organisation to complete the clean-up task according to schedule.