CJCSC says propaganda being carried out against the country

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of the Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat said that propaganda is being carried out against Pakistan and he is not going comment on the people who abuse the country.

Addressing a ceremony on Thursday, he termed Pakistan Army as the best in the world. He maintained that the Pakistani nation has always found a solution to major challenges.

“It is necessary that we should understand the sayings of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam. Both received education from the West but were Pakistanis by heart. The nations who do not relate to their history have no future,” said Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat.