Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

According to a press release by military’s media wing, during the meeting, matters of mutual interests including regional security came under discussion. “Chinese envoy lauded Pakistan Army’s efforts and achievements for regional peace and stability,” ISPR said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, COAS visited Bahawalpur Corps headquarters where he was briefed about the operational preparedness of troops. “The army chief praised Corps for keeping themselves well prepared against every potential threat on the eastern border,” the media wing added.