‘Child labour at its peak in country’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sweet Homes Chairman Zamurd Khan on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that child labour was at its peak in the country.

He appeared before the three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, which heard a suo motu notice case regarding torture on minor maid Tayyaba.

During the course of proceedings, Zamurd Khan apprised the court that Tayyaba remained in the Sweet Homes for 75 days.

He said child labour was increasing in the country day by day, and parents and the society were equally responsible for the growing menace.

The chief justice remarked that children were not treated well as they were forced to beg and for bonded labour.

Zamurd Khan proposed that there should be a legislation for orphaned children so that they could get education.

The chief justice observed that the court could give proposals to the government and asked Zamurd Khan to submit suggestions if he had any.

He observed that child labour was at its peak in the federal capital’s Pir Sohawa and Pir Wadhai areas.

The Advocate General Islamabad informed the court that children were brought on taxis to Islamabad District Courts for begging.

The chief justice directed the Islamabad District Administration to take steps needed to end the menace.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.