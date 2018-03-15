Chief commissioner assures support to ICCI for resolving issues

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by its President Sheikh Amir Waheed called on Aftab Akbar Durrani and congratulated him on being appointed as Chief Commissioner, Islamabad.

ICCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Naveed, Raja Abdul Majeed, Khalid Chaudhry, Sheikh Abdul Waheed and others were in the delegation.

Sheikh Amir Waheed apprised the Islamabad chief commissioner of the key issues of the business community. He said that the business community of Islamabad was receiving notices for trade license from CDA municipal administration director and Islamabad market committee, which was not justified.

He said that there should be one regulator for trade license to save the business community from problems. He added that the Islamabad market committee had imposed taxes on the business community without consultation with stakeholders and without determining any legal method for tax enforcement.

The ICCI president stressed that chief commissioner should look into this matter.

He further stated that the property value in Islamabad was assessed at FBR rate, and the maximum value of stamp paper was Rs.24,000, due to which a large number of stamp papers were required for registration of property in case of transactions. He added that the maximum value of stamp paper should be increased to Rs100,000, or the method of Punjab government should be adopted to facilitate property business.

Sheikh Amir went on to say that the Ministry of Interior in collaboration with a public sector organisation was going to organise Islamabad Festival. He said that ICCI was ready to partner in Islamabad Festival on public-private partnership basis so that people could get good entertainment and business activities could flourish.

He informed that ICCI was planning to organize an industrial expo “Hamara Islamabad” at Parade Ground in April this year for which ICT administration and ISPR had given positive signals, but the CDA had not issued NOC due to which the project had been postponed.

Addressing the delegation, Chief Commissioner Aftab Akbar Durrani said that the business community was playing an important role in the economic development and assured his full support for resolving their key issues. He said that ICCI’s suggestion for organising Islamabad Festival on public-private partnership basis would be given due consideration.

He also said that he would discuss the NOC issue for the expo with CDA and assured his cooperation for such ventures. He added that ICCI should send all highlighted issues in writing to him so that he could pursue them for redress.