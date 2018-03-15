‘Cake’ becomes first Pakistani film to premiere at London’s Leicester Square

LONDON: Upcoming Pakistani film Cake became the first Pakistani film ever to receive its world premiere at London’s iconic home for international film premieres, Leicester Square, on Tuesday night.

The film’s lead actors including Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed, Adnan Malik, Beo Raana Zafar, along with the director Asim Abbasi and producer Syed Zulfikar Bukhari were in attendance.

Other attendees included activist Malala Yousafzai, actors Ainy Jaffri and Mahira Khan, and DJ Naughty Boy (Shahid Khan).

A co-production between UK and Pakistan, Cake, has been stirring up quite a hype since its teaser launch. Following the world premiere, the stars of the film will embark on a UK-wide tour ahead of the film’s release on 30th March 2018.

Quintessentially Pakistani, Cake is a family drama about love, loss, choices and responsibilities. The story unravels when the ageing patriarch of the Jamali family is taken ill and his eldest daughter and sole caregiver, Zareen, is forced to reconnect with her sister, Zara, on her return from London.

Cake is all set to hit theatres on March 30.