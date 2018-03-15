ATC acquits five alleged Indian agents for lack of evidence: report

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday acquitted five alleged agents of the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), for want of evidence, reported by a local English daily.

According to the publication, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had claimed to have arrested Muhammad Shafiq Khan alias Pappu, an employee of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Abdul Jabbar alias Zafar Tension, Mohsin Khan alias Kashif, Khalid Aman alias Dad and Adil Ansari in August 2015 in Gulistan-i-Jauhar for apparently working for the Indian spy agency RAW, and being involved in anti-state activities.

The judge of ATC-I, after recording evidence of witnesses and concluding arguments from both sides, absolved the accused persons of all charges due to lack of sufficient evidence.

A confessional statement of the accused Khalid Aman under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) in 2015 was recorded by a judicial magistrate.