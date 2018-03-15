Asma Jahangir, Shahid Afridi among others conferred Pakistan Civil Awards

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has conferred ‘Pakistan Civil Awards’ on citizens of Pakistan as well as foreign nationals for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields.

The list of recipients includes Fidel Castro, Asma Jahangir, Shahid Afridi, Sadiq Khan, Junaid Jamshed, Amjad Sabri, Amanullah, Bilquees Khanum and several others.

Human rights activist Asma Jahangir will be honoured with Nishan-i-Imtiaz in the field of public service.

Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfraz Ahmed will be awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz for their services in the field of sports.

The investiture ceremony of the civil awards will take place on March 23, as part of the Pakistan Day celebrations.