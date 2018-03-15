Arrest warrant issued against Altaf Hussain in money laundering case

KARACHI: An accountability court on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain in Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) money laundering case.

The court also issued non-bailable warrants against other MQM leaders including Mohammad Anwar, Tariq Mir and Khawaja Rehan Mansoor.

During the hearing, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Investigation Officer Imam Bakhsh appeared before the court and submitted an apology for being absent in previous hearing. The court accepted the apology and ordered to release the halted salary of the investigation officer.

The investigation officer argued that KKF funds were misused by leaders of MQM and they transferred the money to Altaf from the accounts of party’s charity wing through Hundi. The officer added that transfer of money was also done through the accounts of some of the MQM lawmakers and Karachi Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra.

He said, “We have already sought information from law enforcement agencies and the foreign office in this regard.” He added that they have asked the British government and UAE officials to send bank transactions’ record.

The hearing was adjourned until March 31.