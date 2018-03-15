Alia Bhatt celebrates silver jubilee; shares stills from upcoming film

MUMBAI: On the occasion of her 25th birthday, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to social media to share the first look of her upcoming film Raazi, which shows her in a sober attire as well as one wearing a veil.

In an Instagram post, Alia wrote, “Movies, or in this case my movies, aren’t just something I do for a living. It’s kind of the reason I feel like I’m alive. So…on my 25th birthday I’ve randomly picked out two images from the 25th day of shoot of Raazi and the trailer will be out 25 days from today (April 9)…Happy Birthday to me.”

Along with Alia, Raazi producer Karan Johar also shared a glimpse into her look for the film, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is a period drama based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, about a Kashmiri spy married to a Pakistani man during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Alia started her film journey in 2012 with Student of The Year and has impressed critics and audiences with projects like Highway, Udta Punjab, and Dear Zindagi among others.

The Twitter world was abuzz with wishes for the young talent.

“Your growth as an actor has been phenomenal and this is just the beginning. Keep doing what you do best! Good luck” wished Anil Kapoor via Twitter.

Akshay Kumar called her “immensely talented”, and said, “You’re the perfect example of ‘good work speaks for itself’.”

Madhuri Dixit wrote, “Here’s wishing the powerhouse of talent Alia a very Happy Birthday. Lots of love. Keep shining always.”

Composer Shankar Mahadevan wished Alia a “journey full of happiness and success ahead”.

Her Udta Punjab and Shaandaar co-star Shahid Kapoor had a word of advice for Alia.

“Happy birthday! Enjoy these years, they don’t come back. May you grow creatively even more than you already have. And may you be happy… always.”

Others who wished her include Neha Kakkar, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Maniesh Paul, Sophie Choudry and Nimrat Kaur.