Agriculture Journalists’ Association elects new office bearers

LAHORE: Sudhir Chaudhary and Iftikhar Aalam the other day were elected as new President and General Secretary of Agriculture Journalists’ Association (AJA) respectively.

The elections were held at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) premises in which almost all the members of the association were present on the occasion to use their right to vote.

Those others elected were Saif ullah Cheema (Vice President), Javed Hashmi (Treasurer) while Ali Waqar, Waqas Rana and Sami Ullah Randhawa were elected as governing body members of the association.

Newly elected office bearers have pledged to serve the journalist community and promote agriculture sector.

AJA President Sudhir Chaudhary in his address on the occasion said that there is an urgent need to highlight importance of modern farming in the country.

He said that the issue of increase in per acre yield has also got high importance to meet the needs of increasing population.

He said that AJA will keep on knocking doors of the authorities to convey issues related to the farmers community without any bias or prejudice. He said that agriculture journalists are fully united under the forum of AJA.