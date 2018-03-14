Water policy to be announced next week, NA told

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that the water policy will be announced on March 22, reported Radio Pakistan.

Minister for Water Resources Javed Ali Shah told the House during the question-hour session that it is for the first time in the country’s history that a water policy has been formulated covering all aspects, including water conservation and storage. He said that a steering committee will oversee the implementation of water policy.

Javed Ali Shah said the groundbreaking of Munda Dam will be performed in Mohmand Agency next month. It will help generate 800 megawatts of electricity besides irrigating 16,700 acres of land. He said funds are available for this project and efforts will be made to complete it at the earliest.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet at Prime Minister’s Office where the cabinet accorded approval for the presentation of draft water policy before the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The planning commission deputy chairman briefed the cabinet in detail about the issues relating to water management in the country and the first-ever draft water policy of the country. Briefing the meeting about main features of the national policy framework, he said that the policy aims at the introduction of integrated water management for addressing water-related challenges.

The policy addresses issues relating to enhancing water storage capacity, conservation, research and development, capacity building of existing administrative departments, allocation of financial resources and establishment of the institutional set-up at provincial levels.