Undertrial murder suspect escapes from Bahawalpur hospital

BAHAWALPUR: An undertrial murder suspect, who was under medical treatment at Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital, escaped from the premises of the hospital on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the suspect, identified as Muzaffar Dil, was imprisoned at Central Jail of Bahawalpur and was brought to the hospital for treatment on March 3.

Four police officials, deployed on the security of the suspect, were arrested and an investigation was launched against them. The police officials said that suspect belonged to District Lodhran.

On June 15, 2017, two suspected militants from banned organisation Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) escaped from jail in Karachi.

Sheikh Muhammad alias Firon and Ahmed Khan alias Manako, both undertrial prisoners, managed to escape from the judicial complex of the jail during a hearing, the officials said.