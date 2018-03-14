Tickets to PSL Karachi final going on sale from March 15

Tickets to the final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition will go on sale from March 15.

The PSL 3 final, which is to be played in Karachi’s National Stadium, will be held on March 25, 2018. There will be two eliminators in Lahore before the final.

The price-list of PSL 2018 final tickets ranges from Rs1,000 to Rs12,000. According to press statements, the PSL tickets will be sold on the first-come-first-serve basis and a maximum of five tickets can be purchased on a one CNIC.

PSL Karachi tickets’ types and prices:

General Enclosure: Rs1,000 First Class: Rs4,000 Premium: Rs8,000 VIP: Rs12,000

The PSL Karachi tickets can be purchased online at Yayvo.com or from the designated TCS Express Centers. The two PSL eliminators in Lahore will be played on March 20 and 21.

‘Please don’t ask for free PSL tickets’

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman requested everyone to stop asking for free tickets to the matches of PSL 2018 in Lahore and Karachi, urging the ‘VIP’ persons to buy tickets of PSL.

I request family, friends, govt top dogs, corporate bigwigs, vips, vip wannabes, ALL to BUY tickets online or from TCS centres in Lahore and Karachi. Pl dont ask me for free passes. You can all afford to pay. Thank you! — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) March 10, 2018

Najam Sethi took to Twitter and said, “Please don’t ask me for free passes. You can all afford to pay.”

He directed his request to all “family, friends, government top officials, corporate bigwigs, VIPs, and wannabe VIPs,” adding that the PSL 2018 tickets to the matches in Karachi and Lahore can still be purchased “online or from TCS centres” in both cities.