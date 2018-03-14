Three killed in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: At least three people, including a child, were killed while six others were injured in rain-related incidents across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A child was killed in a landslide in village Goagdarra in district Swat and two other children sustained severe injuries while returning home from school. Two others, belonging to Khyber Agency, were killed in mine sliding in village Bampokha, in Buner district.

Many houses were partially or completely damaged in the rain and thunderstorm in KP. The district administrations started the relief and rescue operations and provided non-food items to the affected families.

The provincial emergency operation centre of KP PDMA was put on high alert after receiving weather advisory from PMD. District administrations have also been mobilised to clear snow.