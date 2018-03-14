SJC decides to proceed further against Justice Siddiqui: report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has decided to proceed further against Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of Islamabad High Court (IHC) for passing ‘unwarranted remarks’ against army personnel who assisted government to end Faizabad sit-in, reported a local English newspaper.

The SJC, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, issued another show-cause notice to Justice Siddiqui for raising questions about ‘constitutional institutions’ in the case related to last year’s Faizabad sit-in.

In response to the notice, IHC judge submitted his reply in the SJC on Monday.