SC upholds ECP’s verdict, rejects PTI’s plea seeking Ayesha Gulalai’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict that rejected his reference seeking disqualification of Minister of National Assembly (MNA) Ayesha Gulalai.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision. Sikandar Bashir Mohmand appeared in the apex court on behalf of PTI.

On October 24, headed by Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza a five-member bench dismissed the reference seeking disqualification of the female lawmaker.

The bench gave a 3-2 split verdict, rejecting the reference with two members dissenting from the majority opinion.

“Arguments on either side completed. For detailed reasons to be recorded separately and by a majority of three to two, the reference is hereby answered in the negative,” said the short order written by Sardar Muhammad Raza.

PTI chief Imran Khan had approached the Commission seeking her disqualification for violating party discipline by not participating in voting for PTI’s nominated candidate Sheikh Rasheed in the election for the prime minister’s office.

The PTI chief stated that the decision to reject his reference against estranged party MNA Ayesha Gulalai was an unconstitutional move.

Gulalai shot to prominence after she accused the PTI chief of misogyny and sending her inappropriate text messages. She had also alleged that women were not respected in the PTI and that she had quit over differences with the party leadership.