SC to hear contempt plea against Nawaz Sharif today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will hear a contempt plea against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif today.

Petitioner Sheikh Ahsanuddin, a member of the Justice and Democratic party, has filed the petition against the Pakistan Muslime League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo after SC dismissed a petition seeking initiation of contempt cases against Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday,

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar while hearing the now-dismissed contempt petition on Tuesday, stated that the former premier had used inappropriate words against the JIT and not the court and hence did not qualify for a contempt of court offence. He also added that the case against anti-judiciary statements by Nawaz Sharif will be heard at an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) seeking replies on a petition seeking a ban on speeches by PML-N leaders.

Justice Shahid Kareem of the LHC asked the Sharifs and PEMRA to submit their replies by March 15.

The petition states that Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentarians were not refraining from making anti-judiciary speeches with reference to the Panama case decision, which clearly added up to contempt of court.

Similarly, Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Jan 29, declared admissible the petition filed against ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on their anti-judiciary speeches.

In December last year, ousted premier Nawaz Sharif announced a campaign against what he called the “double standards” of the judiciary.

Nawaz Sharif announced the anti-judiciary drive after the top court gave a clean chit to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan but disqualified general secretary Jahangir Tareen on constitutional petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.