SC adjourns hearing of NA 125 election matter till March 19

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of NA 125 election matter till Monday (March 19).

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, heard the case filed by Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique against an election tribunal’s decision which had disqualified him from the NA-125 constituency of Lahore.

The counsel for Hamid Khan informed the court that fake record was prepared as the returning officer had admitted that the result was prepared without opening of bags containing the ballot papers.

The court directed the counsel to complete his arguments till March 19 and adjourned the hearing of the case.