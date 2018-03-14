Russian delegation calls on NSA

ISLAMABAD: A Russian delegation led by Security Council of the Russian Federation (SCRF) Deputy Secretary M M Popov, accompanied by SCRF Assistant Secretary A N Venediktov and T P Boykov, called on the National Security Adviser Lt General (r) Nasser Khan Janjua for an elaborate discussion on Wednesday.

Besides focusing on enhancing the scope of bilateral relations and cooperation, matters pertaining to regional security situation came under deliberate discussion.

NSA warmly received and welcomed the guests and thanked them for coming over to Pakistan. “Such visits always prove to be instrumental in enhancing better understanding and further strengthening of bilateral relations,” he said.

NSA, subsequently, gave them a detailed presentation focusing on the global trends of power politics, regional security situation, Pakistan’s role against terrorism and also in maintaining the regional strategic balance. NSA adequately highlighted connectivity potential of Pakistan and how the whole world could benefit from it.

He said that Pakistan was a country which held a great future in its palms. The world needed to recognise and capitalise on it through cooperation and instead of confrontation, he added.

NSA said that seeking economic prosperity and investing in the peace would enable the world to reap the benefits which Pakistan could offer. He stressed the importance of increasing cooperation among the regional countries and suggested that collective efforts were required to seek peace and stability for the region. He also applauded cooperative outlook of Russia in different areas.

“We are two great nations who have risen beyond past to embrace the bright future together,” he said.

M M Popov appreciated the positive outlook of Pakistan and also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan against terrorism. He reiterated the commitment of his government to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in all possible areas including military, defense, intelligence, security, energy and training.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of bilateral relations and expressed a strong resolve to strengthen it further.

SCRF deputy secretary meets foreign secretary:

SCRF deputy secretary also called on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides discussed defence and security relations and expressed satisfaction on the current level of cooperation. The foreign secretary elaborated on Pakistan’s improved security situation in the country and ongoing counter terrorism efforts. She also expressed satisfaction at the increasing military and technical cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

The talks were marked by convergence of views between the two sides on various global and regional issues of mutual interest. The Russian side expressed deep appreciation and acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. They also recognised the need for joint efforts for peace, security and stability in the region.