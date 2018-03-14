Rizwan Sr to lead Pakistan hockey team in Commonwealth Games

KARACHI: Hockey chief selector Islahuddin Siddiqui announced the 18-member squad of the Pakistan team for the Commonwealth Games.

M Rizwan Sr has been retained as the captain of the side despite not appearing in the two-day trials, while Ammad Shakeel Butt has succeeded Arsalan Qadir as vice-captain.

Rana Sohail from Lahore is the new inclusion in the hockey squad.

The chief selector told media, “Team manager Hasan Sardar has assured that Rizwan Sr, who is playing league in Europe, will join the team before its departure to Gold Coast, Australia.”

Squad:

M. Rizwan Senior (captain), Imran Butt, Mazhar Abbas, Tazeem-ul-Hassan, Mubashar Ali, Faisal Qadir, Ammad Shakeel Butt (vice-captain), Tauseeq Arshad, Tasawwar Abbas, Abubakar Mahmood, M.Irfan Senior, M. Irfan Jr, Shafqat Rasool, Dilber, Ateeq Arshad, Ali Shan, Arslan Qadir and Rana Sohail.