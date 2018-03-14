PTCL, NH&MP organise Road Safety Session 

ISLAMABAD: PTCL, in collaboration with National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP), organised Road Safety Session to spread awareness about road safety measures and traffic rules.

The event was organised at PTCL Headquarters for all employees as part of PTCL’s Safety Awareness Campaign.

SPO Sohail Mustafa and SPO Sanam Khurram were present at the session from NH&MP while a large number of employees including PTCL drivers, staff, management and women employees participated in the session. The session covered all aspects of road safety including traffic rules and regulations, road signs, blind spots, the right of way, licensing, behaviours, dangers of underage driving by the children etc.

Speaking on the occasion, PTCL’s Chief Human Resource Officer Syed Mazhar Hussain said, “PTCL is extremely involved and cares for the well-being and safety of its employees. We are shaping a movement among our staff about these measures and keeping safety foremost in their minds.”

SPO Sohail Mustafa and NH&MP said, “We would like to thank PTCL for this opportunity as it supports our cause to promote traffic laws, road safety and safe driving.”