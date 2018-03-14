PSL final match: Murad approves Rs 210 million for city’s embellishment

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs 210 million for the city’s security and beautification from March 23 to March 26, marking the time period from Pakistan day to Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) final match.

The Sindh CM has directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) administration to make the city clean and to decorate it with illumination. “It should look amazing and fabulous,” he instructed.

He has approved a Rs 210 million grant-in-aid which includes Rs 75 million for transport arrangements, rehabilitation and restoration of parking areas and security arrangements. These funds will be utilized by the city’s commissioner and South DIG. The remaining amount of Rs 135 million will be utilized for civic works, generators, horticulture, illumination and decoration of routes and parking areas. These funds would be utilized by KMC with the approval of Karachi Mayor.

CM Shah has also approved an upper age limit from 30 to 32 for all the candidates, in general, to make them eligible to appear in the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) combined competitive examination-2018. The upper age limit for scheduled candidates has been allowed from 31 to 33 years, while the age limit of government servants interested in appearing in the SPSC combined competitive examination has been set from 35 to 37 years.

It may be noted here that the chief minister had received applications asking for a relaxation on the upper age limit in order to become eligible for SPSC combined competitive examination-18. “I will not favour a few selected candidates,” he said rejecting the applications and decided to relax the upper age limit for all so that every candidate benefits.

He had also already approved the general relaxation of the upper age limit by 15 years for the posts to be filled in government departments from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2018, excluding police service and posts to be filled through SPSC’s exam which covers up to 43 years of applications to apply for an appointment in the Sindh government.