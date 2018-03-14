Police arrest two in Careem captain’s murder case

ISLAMABAD: Police arrested two suspects in connection with 22-year-old Careem driver’s, Sajawal Ameer, murder on Wednesday.

Potohar Division Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Ali said the suspects were arrested from different areas of Rawalpindi. One of the suspects is an Afghan citizen who also had a Pakistani national identity card, the SP said, adding that the person who hailed the cab ride was also among those arrested.

Police have also recovered cash and both mobile phones, that belonged to the deceased captain, from the possession of the accused.

The police will produce the suspects before a local court on Thursday and appeal for a physical remand, the official said.

The two suspects were taken into custody a couple of days after they had allegedly shot the cab driver Sajawal Ameer. The driver was shot to death during a car snatching incident, according to Careem’s official statement.

Following his demise, Careem Pakistan Managing Director Junaid Iqbal had stated that the online taxi service was in contact with the police.

This was the second Careem driver who was murdered in a span of 15 days.