PML-N to continue mission of public service, prosperity of country: Shehbaz

CM says ‘Zardari-Niazi alliance result of fear of development in Punjab’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would not withdraw from the mission of public service and prosperity of the country.

“The Zardari-Niazi alliance is the result of fear of development in Punjab. One has made Karachi, which was once the city of lights, a filth depot while the other has ruined the beauty of the historic city of Peshawar,” said Shehbaz.

Speaking at a meeting with Member National Assembly (MNA) Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, the chief minister said that the people were longing for development and prosperity instead of destructions and devastations.

“The fear of the PML-N’s development agenda has forced the promoters of politics of falsehood to unite. Niazi Sahib has disappointed the youth by colluding with the biggest malady of the country,” he said and added the hapless people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh were facing huge problems.

“The elements doing the politics of negativity and mendacity can never be the leaders of the nation,” he maintained.

CM Shehbaz also said that the energy crisis and terrorism were eliminated due to the sincere efforts of the PML-N government, and the people of Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi-Islamabad were enjoying the latest and most comfortable transport facilities.

“If Allah grants us another opportunity, world-class transport will be introduced in other small and big cities as well,” said the chief minister and expressed satisfaction over the provision of subsidised fertilizers, cheap electricity and interest-free loans to the farmers.

Shehbaz said that he was desirous of developing other cities including southern Punjab like Lahore. He pointed out that more development funds had been provided to southern Punjab as compared to its population, and added that credit for the record number of development schemes in the region went to the PML-N government.

He said that even more innovative schemes would be introduced to bridge the economic divide between the “haves and have-nots at the grassroots level”. He said the government would further promote development schemes related to the health and education sectors because the provision of best facilities to the masses was the PML-N’s aim.

MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and other participants of the meeting congratulated the chief minister on becoming the PML-N president and hoped that the party would continue the mission of public service with renewed vigor under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.