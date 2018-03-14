PML-N MPA from Faisalabad joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of provincial assembly (MPA) from PP-62 Faisalabad, namely Raza Nasrullah Ghumman, on Wednesday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with a few other companions.

According to details, Ghumman held a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan. During the meeting, he expressed his complete confidence in the party leadership and its manifesto. He lauded the efforts and contributions of the PTI chief for the supremacy of the law and sanctity of votes.

Ghumman said that Khan and his party had been struggling for the supremacy of the constitution since a long time. He said that Khan’s 126 days long sit-in was a golden chapter in Pakistan’s political history. “People in Punjab are eagerly waiting for Imran Khan to come to power,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI chief said that Pakistan was facing serious challenges. Furthermore, he affirmed that PTI would not let these challenges disturb the social fabric of Pakistan. He pledged that his party would make every possible effort in order to put the country back on track.

He welcomed Nasrullah Ghumman and his companions in the party, saying the people in Punjab were looking forward to seeing a change. He added that PTI’s election campaign would be initiated after the ongoing membership drive concludes across the country.