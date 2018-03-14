Patients in Quetta suffer as YDA strike enters third day

QUETTA: A province-wide strike by Young Doctors Association and Paramedics Association across government hospitals in Quetta and other cities of Balochistan caused patients to suffer.

Out-patient departments across government hospitals in Quetta and other cities of Balochistan were shut due to the Young Doctors Association’s strike. Patients from Balochistan’s rural areas suffered as a result of the strike and were forced to return due to the strike. The association set up a camp outside Civil Hospital Quetta where they held a sit-in protest.

The Young Doctors Association demanded an increase in salaries and additional facilities for hospitals across Balochistan. The association threatened that in case of non-fulfilment of their demands, a protest would be held outside the chief minister’s residence.