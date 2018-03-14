Pakistani citizen returns home after spending 25 years in India: report

LAHORE: A Pakistani citizen returned home after spending 25 years in India, according to a local English daily.

He was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) by Border Security Force officials of India after getting released from prison.

According to the publication, Siraj-ud-din had mistakenly crossed the Wagah Border when he was only 11 years old after he had run away from his home in Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtun­khwa .

As soon as Siraj entered Pakistan’s territory, he burst into tears while recalling his parents and childhood, the publication reports.

After running off from home, he had made it to Lahore, hoping to continue his journey all the way to Karachi by train, but accidentally took a train to India. While he was in the neighbouring country, he also married a woman from a Muslim family in 2005.

In 2009, Siraj presented himself before the police and expressed a desire to return to Pakistan along with his family. However, upon finding out that he was a Pakistani citizen with no legal documents, the police sent him to jail.