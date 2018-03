ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been elected as a member of governing boards of three subsidiary organs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The three organs are Islamic Centre for Development of Trade (ICDT), Islamic University of Technology (IUT), and Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA).

The honour came during the 41st session of the Islamic Commission for Economic, Cultural and Social Affairs (ICECS) held in Jeddah.