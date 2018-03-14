Over a dozen injured after bus collides with tractor trolley near Chiniot

CHINIOT: Over a dozen passengers were injured when a bus collided with tractor trolley and overturned near Chiniot, media reports said on Wednesday.

Two among the 20 reported injured are said to be in critical condition. The passenger bus travelling from Muzaffargarh to Sialkot had flipped over after a collision with tractor trolley.

Rescue teams were informed immediately. All those injured were admitted to the nearby hospital.

Rescue officials confirmed that the two persons injured in the accident were in serious condition.

The passengers were mostly wedding-goers who were returning from Muzaffargarh to Sialkot.