Nawaz, Fazl meet to discuss Senate chairman poll issue

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday met with the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Punjab House.

The JUI-F leader called on Nawaz Sharif after he returned from the accountability court proceedings.

The two leaders discussed the situation in the aftermath of unexpected results in the Senate chairman polls and the ongoing political situation in the country.

Earlier talking to media on Wednesday morning at accountability court, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif rejected the notion of managing the next elections in 2018 likewise the Senate elections recently from some quarters and said that the world has progressed and now the situation was not the same as in the past.

To a query from a journalist regarding managing of elections through the interim government, Nawaz said that the interim government could not do anything which is above the law. He asked as to what was the reason that those from PPP, Bani Gala and Karachi all bowed down before the Sanjrani of Balochistan.

“The masses should know what happened that the three of them reached at the same point like GPS,” he said.